The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Venezuela-politics-US-sanction-military lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist
ATTENTION - ADDS Venezuela reax, Treasury Secretary's quotes ///
Washington, Jan 5, 2018 (AFP) - The US Treasury placed four serving or retired Venezuelan generals on its sanctions blacklist Friday, raising pressure on the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro.
The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Washington has already ta ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us