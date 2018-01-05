Venezuela-politics-US-sanction-military lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

ATTENTION - ADDS Venezuela reax, Treasury Secretary's quotes ///

Washington, Jan 5, 2018 (AFP) - The US Treasury placed four serving or retired Venezuelan generals on its sanctions blacklist Friday, raising pressure on the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.

Washington has already ta ...