UPDATE 2-Light quake shakes San Francisco; no immediate damage reported
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds comments from witnesses, officials)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A light earthquake shook
California's San Francisco Bay Area early on Thursday, waking
many, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the shallow quake was of
magnitude 4.5 and occurred at 2:39 a.m. (5:39 EST). Its
epicenter was in Berkeley, across the bay from San Francisco.
A spokesman for the California Governor's Office of
Emergency Services sai ...
Subscribe