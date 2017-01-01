UPDATE 2-Light quake shakes San Francisco; no immediate damage reported

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A light earthquake shook

California's San Francisco Bay Area early on Thursday, waking

many, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the shallow quake was of

magnitude 4.5 and occurred at 2:39 a.m. (5:39 EST). Its

epicenter was in Berkeley, across the bay from San Francisco.

A spokesman for the California Governor's Office of

Emergency Services sai ...