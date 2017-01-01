One body found in sunken cargo ship in Shanghai

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Rescuers have found a body from a cargo ship that capsized and sank off Shanghai Tuesday night, the city's maritime search and rescue center said Thursday.

The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed, and rescuers are still searching for 9 missing sailors.

The "Changping," loaded with 5,000 tonnes of steel, collided with another freighter before sinking near the Yangtze River estuary, according to the local water traffic management center.

Thirteen sail ...