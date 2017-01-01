As drone demand soars, New Jersey poised to bar drunken droning

By Barbara Goldberg

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. drone sales in 2017 topped

$1 billion for the first time ever, but don't raise a glass too

quickly if you're in New Jersey, where lawmakers on Thursday are

poised to outlaw drunken droning.

It is one of a wave of U.S. states moving to bring the

unmanned aircrafts' high-flying fun back to earth.

New Jersey's Assembly on Thursday is slated to vote on a

Senate-approved bill to ban inebriated or drugged droning, ...