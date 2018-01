SAfrica-accident-train

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Four dead, 40 injured in S.Africa train crash: medical services

Johannesburg, Jan 4, 2018 (AFP) - At least four people were killed and scores injured in a train crash in South Africa on Thursday, medical services said, as witnesses reported that the train had collided with a truck.

"Approximately 40 injured and 4 fatalities at the train crash in Kroonstad area," the Netcare 911 emergency medical service, which sent paramedics to the scene, said on Twitter.

AFP