Taiwan demands immediate halt to new China flight routes

Taipei, Jan 4, 2018 (AFP) - Taiwan on Thursday demanded China immediately close new flight routes launched close to the island, calling it a "reckless" and politically motivated move.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced Thursday that it is opening four routes to help ease congestion in its airspace over the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from mai ...