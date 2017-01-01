Turkey says U.S. conviction of Turkish banker "scandalous"

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ANKARA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury's decision to convict

a Turkish banker for helping Iran evade sanctions is "a

scandalous decision of a scandalous case", the spokesman for

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin made the comment during a news conference in

Ankara a day after Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey's

majority state-owned Halkbank, was convicted on five

of six counts he faced, including bank fraud and conspiracy to

