LS-PILOTS - Probe ordered into mid-air brawl of Jet pilots: Raju

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A probe has been ordered into the incident of a Jet Airways' pilot allegedly slapping his woman commander on a London-Mumbai flight, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju informed the Lok Sabha today.

Responding to the issue raised by Kirit Somaiya (BJP) during the Zero Hour, Raju said a probe into the incident has been ordered and time-bound action would be taken.

Somaiya alleged that the incident had put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk and sought action ...