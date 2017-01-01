China's underwater glider completes first dive in Indian Ocean

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SHENYANG, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's independently-developed underwater glider has successfully fulfilled a scientific observation in the Indian Ocean, marking the first time the country's indigenous underwater glider is used in this ocean, according to the developer.

Spearheaded by the Third Institute of Oceanography of the State Oceanic Administration, the mission, between Dec. 11, 2017 and Jan. 2, 2018, was aimed at observing interaction between global climate change and marine conditions, said Yu ...