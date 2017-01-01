Cricket-Root will be 'scary' when he starts to convert - Malan

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Nick Mulvenney

SYDNEY, Jan 4 X (Reuters) - Joe Root could score a "scary" amount of runs when he starts converting his half-centuries into centuries, team mate Dawid Malan said on Thursday after the England captain failed to do so for the fourth time in the Ashes series.

Root has often been grouped with Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson as the best batsmen of the current generation but the 27-year-old's inability to build on good starts has become almost an asterisk over his inclus ...