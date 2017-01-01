LS-BILLS-INSOLVENCY - Par passes bills on insolvency and Nabard

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Lok Sabha today approved amendments made by the Rajya Sabha in two bills- The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill- passed by it earlier.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary tabled the amendments which the House passed by a voice vote, giving Parliament's nod to the two crucial legislations.

The amendments substitute the year 2017 with 2018 as the bills were finally p ...