PAR-BANK LD RECAPITALISATION - Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 80k cr PSBs recapitalisation (Eds: Updating with more info after

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The finance ministry today sought Parliament's nod for extra expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards recapitalisation of public sector banks through bonds.

Meanwhile, sources said the proposed recapitalisation bonds to be given to public sector banks would have non-SLR status and will be non-tradeable.

The Rs 80,000-crore expenditure has been sought by the government in form of the Third Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2017-18.

It is part of Rs 1.35 lakh ...