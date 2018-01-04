China-SKorea-NKorea-diplomacy

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Chinese, S. Korean envoys to discuss North in Seoul

Beijing, Jan 4, 2018 (AFP) - China will send a special envoy to Seoul to discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula ahead of proposed talks between North and South Korea, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

China's Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou will visit Friday and Saturday to "exchange views" with Lee Do-Hoon, Seoul's envoy on Korean peninsula peace talks, a ministry spokesman said.

Their meeting comes as South Korea prepares fo ...