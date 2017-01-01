UP-DEOBAND BURQAS - Darul Uloom issues fatwa against designer burqas

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Lucknow, Jan 4 (PTI) Wearing designer and slim fit burqas attracts prying eyes and is against Islam, prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has said in a fatwa.

It said burqas in various styles, colours and designs were not allowed in Islam

"In the name of hijab (veil), designer and slim fit burqa is haram and strictly prohibited in Islam," the fatwa said in response to a query from a person who had asked the muftis if wearing designer burqas, which are sometimes body-hugging and draw ma ...