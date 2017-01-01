OD-CHILIKA-BIRD COUNT - Drop in number of winged guests at Chilika

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 4 (PTI) The number of migratory birds visiting the Chilika Lake in Odisha has dropped this season with 53,000 fewer winged visitors sighted at the lagoon compared to the last year.

The annual bird census, undertaken in the brackish water lagoon yesterday, put the count to 893,390 birds of 147 different species.

Last winter, 947,119 birds of 167 different species had visited the lake. Of them 374,756 were sighted at the 15.59 sq km Nalabana bird sanctuary, said Divisional ...