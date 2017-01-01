UP-BHEEM SENA - 2 Bheem Sena activists held for insulting Hindu gods

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 4 (PTI) Two activists of the Bheem Sena, a Dalit outfit, have been arrested for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in a village here, police said today.

The incident happened in Nauna village in the Mansurpur police station area last evening.

Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Singh told PTI that police filed a case against a number of activists of the Bheem Sena based on a complaint by Man Singh.

Singh alleged Bheem Sena activists led by their leader Lokesh Kataria forced their way ...