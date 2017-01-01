MH-ANGEL INVESTOR-BOOKED - Angel investor booked for harassing woman

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against angel investor Mahesh Murthy for allegedly sexually harassing a Delhi-based woman, a senior official said today.

The police booked Murthy on December 29 under IPC sections 354(D) (stalking) and 509 (word or gesture intended to hurt the modesty of a woman) and relevant provisions of the IT Act, based on a complaint of the woman, the official said.

The case was registered by the Khar police here as the complainant mentioned that the accused wa ...