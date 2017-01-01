The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

MH-ANGEL INVESTOR-BOOKED - Angel investor booked for harassing woman

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against angel investor Mahesh Murthy for allegedly sexually harassing a Delhi-based woman, a senior official said today.
The police booked Murthy on December 29 under IPC sections 354(D) (stalking) and 509 (word or gesture intended to hurt the modesty of a woman) and relevant provisions of the IT Act, based on a complaint of the woman, the official said.
The case was registered by the Khar police here as the complainant mentioned that the accused wa ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us