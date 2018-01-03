fbl-ITA-Cup lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Football: Holders Juventus into Italian Cup semi-finals

ATTENTION - ADDS quotes ///

Turin, Italy, Jan 3, 2018 (AFP) - Douglas Costa and Mario Mandzukic scored in either half as defending champions Juventus advanced to the semi-finals of the Italian Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over city rivals Torino.

Brazilian Costa opened after quarter of an hour in the Allianz Stadium with Croatian Mandzukic adding the second amid controversy on 69 minutes to set up a meeting with Atalanta, who elimi ...