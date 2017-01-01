BC-HKN--Golden Knights-M, 0322
Golden Knights sign Marchessault to $30 million, 6-year deal<
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights signed scoring leader Jonathan Marchessault to a $30 million, six-year contract extension Wednesday, the clearest sign yet that the first-year, first-place organization is going for it.
Marchessault will count $5 million against the salary cap through 2023-24, a significant raise from the $750,000 he was making this se ...
