Golden Knights sign Marchessault to $30 million, 6-year deal<

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights signed scoring leader Jonathan Marchessault to a $30 million, six-year contract extension Wednesday, the clearest sign yet that the first-year, first-place organization is going for it.

Marchessault will count $5 million against the salary cap through 2023-24, a significant raise from the $750,000 he was making this se ...