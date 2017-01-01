Doug Jones, Tina Smith Sworn in as New Senators

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Ted Johnson

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Doug Jones was sworn in on Wednesday as the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years, while Tina Smith took her seat as a senator from Minnesota succeeding Al Franken.

Jones, a former federal prosecutor, was joined by his family and former Vice President Joseph Biden, a friend, as he was sworn in on the Senate floor by Vice President Mike Pence. Jones defeated Roy Moore last month in a special election to fill a seat vacated by Jeff Sessions.