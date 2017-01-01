The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Trump admin to announce cuts in 'security assistance' for Pakistan -sources

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration has been informing members of Congress that it
will announce as soon as Wednesday plans to cut off "security
assistance" to Pakistan, congressional aides said on Wednesday,
a day after the White House warned Islamabad it would have to do
more to maintain U.S. aid.
Aides in two congressional off ...

 

