RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Trump admin to announce cuts in 'security assistance' for Pakistan -sources
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration has been informing members of Congress that it
will announce as soon as Wednesday plans to cut off "security
assistance" to Pakistan, congressional aides said on Wednesday,
a day after the White House warned Islamabad it would have to do
more to maintain U.S. aid.
Aides in two congressional off ...
