RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Trump admin to announce cuts in 'security assistance' for Pakistan -sources

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Repeats with no changes to text to add EXCLUSIVE tag to

headline)

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's

administration has been informing members of Congress that it

will announce as soon as Wednesday plans to cut off "security

assistance" to Pakistan, congressional aides said on Wednesday,

a day after the White House warned Islamabad it would have to do

more to maintain U.S. aid.

Aides in two congressional off ...