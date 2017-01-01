Britain calls for meaningful debate in Iran - PM May's spokesman

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Britain called on Iran to engage

in meaningful debate about issues raised by protesters, Prime

Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We believe there should be meaningful debate about the

legitimate and important issues that the protesters are raising,

and we're looking to the Iranian authorities to permit that,"

the spokesman said.

