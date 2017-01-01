Soccer-Man United's Lukaku set to return for FA Cup opener

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could return to action for the club's opening FA Cup fixture at home against Derby County on Friday, the Premier League side's manager Jose Mourinho has said.

The 24-year-old missed United's 2-0 league win at Everton on Monday after sustaining a head injury during last weekend's goalless draw with Southampton, but the Portuguese boss said his top scorer had not suffered a concussion and would make a quick return.

"Romelu is not a problem, ...