RS-NPAS (CORRECTED) - Bulk of NPAs arose out of bank loans before April 2014:Jaitley

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: Adding a para in the end)

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The bulk of NPAs of banks have arisen out of loans given before April 1, 2014, due to aggressive lending and without proper risk assessment and even without being backed by securities, the government today said in the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to questions on rising NPAs of banks, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made it clear that the government has not written off any bank loan and the liability of the borrowers for repayment of these loans remai ...