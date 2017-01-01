LSQ-MILITANTS-AMNESTY - No plans to give general amnesty to militants, Maoists: Govt

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The government has no plans to give general amnesty to the militants in Jammu and Kashmir and Maoists who give up violence and arms struggle, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

"There is no proposal for general amnesty to the militants," Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in reply to a written question.

The reply came in response to a question on whether the government has any proposal for extending general amnesty, along with a lucrative rehabilitation package, t ...