LS-BILL-CHEQUE BOUNCE - Bill for quick prosecution of cheque bounce cases tabled in LS

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A bill aimed at reducing inordinate delays in cases of cheque dishonour and payment of interim compensation to the complainants was tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which was introduced by Minister of State Finance Shiv Prasad on behalf of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, also seeks do away with "unnecessary" litigation in cheque dishonour cases.

The new provisions will allow the concerned courts to order the drawer of the che ...