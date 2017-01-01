U.S, Britain warn South Sudan parties over ceasefire violations
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
JUBA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and
Norway have called on parties in the South Sudan conflict and
their field commanders to stop violating the ceasefire signed
last month, their head of missions in Juba said on Tuesday.
There have been at least five violations reported, blamed on
both sides in the conflict.
The United States, Britain and Norway form a group that
supported the 2005 accord leading to the independence of South
Sudan from Sudan. ...
