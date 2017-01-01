U.S, Britain warn South Sudan parties over ceasefire violations

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

JUBA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and

Norway have called on parties in the South Sudan conflict and

their field commanders to stop violating the ceasefire signed

last month, their head of missions in Juba said on Tuesday.

There have been at least five violations reported, blamed on

both sides in the conflict.

The United States, Britain and Norway form a group that

supported the 2005 accord leading to the independence of South

Sudan from Sudan. ...