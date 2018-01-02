Spain-Catalonia-politics-economy CORRECTION

CORRECTED: Spain says Catalan crisis cost '1 bn euros'

ATTENTION - CORRECTION: In this story from Jan. 1, CORRECTS to say De Guindos is XXX economy minister XXX sted as sent. Here is a corrected repetition ///

Madrid, Jan 2, 2018 (AFP) - Spain's economy minister claimed Monday that the Catalan independence crisis had cost the country "a billion" euros as fallout from the turmoil continued to hamper growth in the wealthy region.

Luis de Guindos said slowdown in growth in Catalonia, which a ...