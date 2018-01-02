Australia-Britain-accident-aviation

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Australian investigators hope to recover seaplane this week

Sydney, Jan 2, 2018 (AFP) - Accident investigators hope this week to raise a seaplane which crashed into an Australian river with the death of six people, including a high-profile British chief executive.

Richard Cousins, the boss of catering giant Compass, his sons Edward and William, fiancee Emma Bowden and her daughter Heather Bowden-Page were killed in the accident on the Hawkesbury River north of Sydney on New Year's Eve.

Pil ...