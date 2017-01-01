LeEco Boss Jia Yueting Defies Order to Return to China

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Patrick Frater

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - UPDATED: Jia Yueting, the colorful founder of the struggling LeEco Group, says he cannot yet return to China. That puts him in defiance of an order from one of the country's financial regulators.

In a Dec. 25 instruction, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it wanted Jia back in China by Dec. 31 to take action over the mounting debts at the sprawling tech and video streaming group. Having missed that deadline, Jia on Tuesday used his WeCh ...