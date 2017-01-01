LS-CONG-PAK - Cong questions Govt's Pak policy, slams it over Pulwama strike

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Questioning the government's Pakistan policy, Congress today accused it of failing to protect military installations from cross-border terror strikes and wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent even after five soldiers were killed in Sunday's Pulwama attack.

Raising the issue, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also slammed the government over National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's meeting his Pakistani counterpart in Bangkok last week, notwithstanding Pakistani a ...