IRAN-PROTESTS-LD ARREST (CORRECTED) - 450 people arrested over three days in Tehran: official

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Tehran, Jan 2 (AFP) Some 450 people have been arrested in the Iranian capital over the past three days during unrest linked to protests, an official told local media today.

"200 people were arrested on Saturday, 150 on Sunday and around 100 yesterday," Ali-Asghar Naserbakht, a deputy in the Tehran city governor's office, told the reformist-linked ILNA news agency.

Protests have been relatively small in Tehran compared with many parts of the country since the unrest began last Thursday.

"We ...