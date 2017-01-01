MH-PAWAR-BATTLE ANNIVERSARYBES2 - Pawar seeks probe in violence at Bhima-Koregoan battle anniversary event

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar today blamed the administration for the violence during an event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregoan battle in Pune district and demanded a probe into the incident.

Appealing for peace, Pawar said such situations need to be defused patiently by those in political and social spheres without any provocative speeches being made.

The event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, in which forces of the East India Company defea ...