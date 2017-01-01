POL-SABANG-PARTIES(CORRECTED) - BJP vote surge in bypoll forces TMC, Cong to look within

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) The indication of a changing political narrative in Bengal, following an unprecedented surge in BJP's vote share in Sabang assembly bypoll, has forced the ruling TMC and the Congress to look for "traitors" within their parties.

Leaders of both political parties feel that defections played a role in the Sabang poll results in which Trinamool bagged 1,06,179 votes and the BJP secured 37,476 voters, up from 5,610 votes in the 2016 assembly ...