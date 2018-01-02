Tennis-ATP-WTA-AUS 2ndlead
Brisbane too hot for Muguruza as Murray also withdraws
Brisbane, Australia, Jan 2, 2018 (AFP) - World number two Garbine Muguruza suffered a fitness scare ahead of this month's Australian Open when she was forced to retire from the Brisbane International on Tuesday with severe cramping.
Wimbledon champion Muguruza was ahead 2-1 in the deciding set against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic in the second round of the warm-up tournamen ...
