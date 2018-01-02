DRCongo-unrest-internet

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Internet restored in DR Congo after deadly protests

Kinshasa, Jan 2, 2018 (AFP) - Internet was restored in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday after the government cut services for three days on the eve of protests against the president, AFP reporters said.

The Congolese minister for telecommunications Emery Okundji ordered mobile operators to cut internet and SMS services "for reasons of state security" on Saturday.

Catholic and opposition groups on Sunday pushed ahead with banned ...