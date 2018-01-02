Iran-unrest-Turkey lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Turkey 'concerned' by Iran protests, warns against escalation

ATTENTION - REFILES adding dropped word in intro ///

Istanbul, Jan 2, 2018 (AFP) - Turkey on Tuesday said it was "concerned" by days-long protests that have engulfed neighbouring Iran, warning against any escalation in the unrest.

"Turkey is concerned by news the protests in Iran... are spreading, causing casualties and also the fact that some public buildings were damaged," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding "comm ...