Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

BP to take $1.5bn hit on US tax reforms

London, Jan 2, 2018 (AFP) - British energy major BP said Tuesday that it expected to take a $1.5-billion (1.2-billion-euro) hit from US President Donald Trump's tax reforms.

"The lowering of the US corporate income tax rate to 21 percent requires revaluation of BP's US deferred tax assets and liabilities," the company said in a statement.

"The current estimated impact of this will be a one-off non-cash charge to the group income statement of around $ ...