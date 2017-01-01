BC-TEN--ASB Classic 2nd , 0216

Top-seeded Wozniacki advances, defending champ Davis ousted<

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) - Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki needed only 57 minutes for a 6-3, 6-0 win over America Madison Brengle at the ASB Classic on Tuesday, when defending champion Lauren Davis was beaten in the first round.

The fifth-seeded Davis lost 6-1, 6-2 to fellow American Sachia Vickery, who who had the chance to hone her game in three qualifying matches in Auckland.

"I just tried to go for it and ...