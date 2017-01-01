The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Top-seeded Wozniacki advances, defending champ Davis ousted<
Eds: Updates<
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) - Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki needed only 57 minutes for a 6-3, 6-0 win over America Madison Brengle at the ASB Classic on Tuesday, when defending champion Lauren Davis was beaten in the first round.
The fifth-seeded Davis lost 6-1, 6-2 to fellow American Sachia Vickery, who who had the chance to hone her game in three qualifying matches in Auckland.
"I just tried to go for it and ...

 

