BC-TEN--ASB Classic 2nd , 0216
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Top-seeded Wozniacki advances, defending champ Davis ousted<
Eds: Updates<
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) - Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki needed only 57 minutes for a 6-3, 6-0 win over America Madison Brengle at the ASB Classic on Tuesday, when defending champion Lauren Davis was beaten in the first round.
The fifth-seeded Davis lost 6-1, 6-2 to fellow American Sachia Vickery, who who had the chance to hone her game in three qualifying matches in Auckland.
"I just tried to go for it and ...
Subscribe