Soccer-West Brom complain to Premier League about fixtures - reports

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Jan 2 (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion have complained to the Premier League, urging them to reschedule Tuesday's clash at West Ham United because of the vast difference in recovery periods for the two teams, British media reported.

West Brom snatched a 1-1 home draw against Arsenal on Sunday and while they are set for a second game in 48 hours, West Ham have not played since last week's 3-3 draw at Bournemouth but are in action again on Thursday against Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports said West Brom ...