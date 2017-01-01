Former NBA player Yi leads CBA All-Star voting

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league concluded its All-Star voting on Monday as Guangdong center Yi Jianlian and Liaoning point guard Guo Ailun led their respective Southern and Northern Conferences.

Yi, who had his NBA stints for Milwaukee Bucks, New Jersey Nets, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, led the ballot with 249,644 votes, while Guo won the Northern Conference with 239,706.

With an average of 22.9 points and 13.4 rebounds ...