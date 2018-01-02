Tennis-WTA-CHN

French Open champ Ostapenko suffers defeat in Shenzhen

Shenzhen, China, Jan 2, 2018 (AFP) - French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko slumped to a shock defeat in the first round of the Shenzhen Open on Tuesday only days after beating Serena Williams in the American's comeback match.

Number two seed Ostapenko of Latvia lost to the big-serving Czech Krystina Pliskova 6-1, 6-4 in just an hour and 20 minutes.

Ostapenko had beaten Williams via a super tie-break 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 in ...