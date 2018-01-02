China-computers-enterprises-business

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Tech icon ordered back to China sends wife instead

By Ryan MCMORROW

Beijing, Jan 2, 2018 (AFP) - A major Chinese tech entrepreneur has defied regulators' orders to return home, writing Tuesday that his wife and brother would deal with the debt woes plaguing his LeEco conglomerate.

Jia Yueting, the 44-year-old head of a tech empire that has spanned electric cars and smartphones, posted a letter on social media to the Beijing branch of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which last w ...