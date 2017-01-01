BC-SOC--Man United-Mouri, 0387

Mourinho takes swipe at Scholes over Pogba criticism

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hit back at club great Paul Scholes for his criticism of midfielder Paul Pogba.

While working as a TV pundit, Scholes said after United's 0-0 draw with Southampton on Saturday that Pogba was "just strolling through games" and "doesn't look fit."

"I think the only thing Paul Sch ...