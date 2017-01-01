BC-HKW--OLY-US Roster 1s, 0575

Meghan Duggan among 6 3-time Olympians on US women's roster<

NEW YORK (AP) - The U.S. women's Olympic hockey team is leaning on 13 newcomers as the Americans head to the Pyeongchang Games trying to end a 20-year gold medal drought.

USA Hockey announced the 23-woman roster Monday during the second intermission of the Winter Classic in New York. Captain Meghan Duggan is one of six two-time silver medalists, and there are four other returning players from 2 ...