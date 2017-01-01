UPDATE 7-North Korea's Kim 'open to dialogue' with South Korea, will only use nukes if threatened
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Kim calls for lower military tensions with South
* North Korea could send delegation to Winter Olympics
* Experts see attempt to weaken U.S. alliance
By Heekyong Yang and Josh Smith
SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Kim Jong Un warned the United
States on Monday he had a "nuclear button" on his desk ready for
use if North Korea was threatened, but offered an olive branch
to South Korea, saying he was "open to dialogue" with Se ...
