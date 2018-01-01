Brazil-prison-riot

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot: report

Sao Paulo, Jan 1, 2018 (AFP) - At least nine people were killed and 14 others wounded Monday in a prison riot in the central Brazilian state of Goias that ended in a blaze -- and the escape of more than 100 inmates, local media reported.

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.< ...