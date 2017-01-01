UPDATE 1-NFL-Bears dump Fox, Lions ditch Caldwell, Cardinals' Arians retires
* 'Black Monday' claims two coaching victims
* Arians retires after successful career
* Six teams looking for new head coaches (Updates with Arians retirement, more details)
By Andrew Both
Jan 1 (Reuters) - The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions rang in the New Year by firing their head coaches, while Arizona Cardinals' Bruce Arians ended a stellar career when he announced his retirement on Monday after five years at the helm.
However, on what traditionally has become known as 'Bl ...
