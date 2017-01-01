Hundreds join New York polar bear plunge despite cold snap

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NEW YORK, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of people celebrated the New Year's day on Monday by joining the annual polar bear plunge in Coney Island, New York, despite the colder-than-usual weather.

Temperatures outdoors stood at around minus eight degrees Celsius for the annual tradition that began in 1903. The water temperature was estimated at three degrees Celsius.

The brave participants were cheered for and applauded by hundreds of others who watched them taking the challenge.

This year, t ...