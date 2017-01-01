Norway Labour Party's deputy leader suspended over harassment allegations
OSLO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The deputy head of Norway's top
opposition Labour Party has temporarily stepped down from his
leadership post following accusations of sexual harassment, the
party said on Monday.
Trond Giske, 51, who held several Cabinet posts in Labour
governments, recently apologised for what he said was unsuitable
behaviour but has rejected the most severe allegations as false
and unfounded.
"In light of the demanding situation for the party, and th ...
