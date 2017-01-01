Norway Labour Party's deputy leader suspended over harassment allegations

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

OSLO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The deputy head of Norway's top

opposition Labour Party has temporarily stepped down from his

leadership post following accusations of sexual harassment, the

party said on Monday.

Trond Giske, 51, who held several Cabinet posts in Labour

governments, recently apologised for what he said was unsuitable

behaviour but has rejected the most severe allegations as false

and unfounded.

"In light of the demanding situation for the party, and th ...